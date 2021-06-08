Monday started off on a pretty positive note for Khloé Kardashian , with her tweeting to her 29 million followers a reminder to, “Block out the negativity. Block out the people that are cruel. Remember they are fighting their own issues. Respond with kindness.” But just a few hours later she had to take her own advice, when a rant she posted to Instagram about single-use water bottles went viral for all the wrong reasons, leading to many accusing her of fake environmentalism.

But Khloé Kardashian never claimed to be an environmentalist — so why do so many people care about her take on water bottles? Keep reading for the full scoop.

Khloé Kardashian posted an Instagram story about single-use water bottles.

On Monday morning, June 7, Kardashian posted a video to her Instagram story, telling her followers how excited she gets when they tag her in photos of their matching gallon-sized reusable water bottles with time markers, which encourages the user to keep hydrated all day. However, she has one bone to pick with the trend.

“There’s something that irks me ... I see people taking [single-use] water bottles, and they’re just pouring it into the gallon-sized reusable plastic bottle so they can consume their water for the day,” Kardashian said in her story. “That defeats the purpose because those water bottles are just gonna go in a landfill somewhere and potentially cause, you know, pollution, and we’re trying to limit our single-usage of plastics.”

She suggested that people invest in water filters rather than buy bottled water. “If not every day, I get it. Sometimes we need to grab a water bottle, I’m not saying that or judging that,” she said. “I’m turning into Kourtney, but let’s try to save the environment for our kids,” she added at the end of her “rant for the day,” a nod at her sister Kourtney Kardashian. “I’m just trying to help out with the little things that I do know about the environment through Steph and Kourt,” she added with a laugh, referring to family friend and Kim Kardashian’s former assistant, Steph Shep.

It makes sense that this issue would be on Kardashian’s mind. Ahead of Earth Day this year, ZenWTR announced a slew of new celebrity investors, which included Khloé Kardashian — as well as her on-again-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and others including 2 Chainz, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Paris Hilton.

ZenWTR claims that its single-use plastic water bottles are the only on Earth made from 100 percent recycled ocean-bound plastic, and the brand frames its product as a more sustainable option than standard single-use plastic water bottles. And sure, this is a slightly better choice than standard single-use bottles made from virgin plastic — but plastic recycling is a very flawed industry, with only about 9 percent of plastic actually getting recycled. So whenever you can use a reusable water bottle, it is always the better choice.