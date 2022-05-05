John and Ann Doerr's $1.1 Billion Donation Will Start a Climate School at Stanford

In his approximate 42 years at Kleiner Perkins, Doerr has led the funding of numerous companies, including DoorDash, Compaq, Google, Hewlett-Packard, Slack, Twitter, and Uber.

All of this work has helped Doerr amass his current fortune and allowed him the time and money to focus on philanthropy alongside his wife, Ann Doerr. He has also written two books about bettering the world: Measure What Matters and Speed & Scale: An Action Plan for Solving Our Climate Crisis Now.

But what is John Doerr's net worth?