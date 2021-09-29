Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Is One of 22 Animals Declared Extinct in the U.S. Today

US to declare ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more species extinct https://t.co/OfWCx077j7

On Sept. 29, 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced proposals to delist 23 different species from the Endangered Species Act. Being delisted from the ESA is sometimes a positive thing, as it can mean that a species has made a miraculous comeback and no longer needs protection; however, in this case, it’s the opposite. All 23 species have been declared extinct.

Of the 23 species, 11 are birds, most of which were native to Hawaii:

One bat species was just declared extinct: the Little Mariana fruit bat, which was last officially seen in Guam in 1968.

And the final species to be declared extinct is a Hawaiian plant species: Phyllostegia glabra var. Lanaiensis, which hasn’t been seen for more than a century.