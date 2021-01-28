The Dakota Access Pipeline Was Shut Down — but Was It Ever Finished?

As previously mentioned, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, three judges from the U.S. District Court of Appeals deemed the Dakota Access Pipeline's Missouri River crossing illegal, mandating further environmental review , as per EcoWatch. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe uses Lake Oahe for drinking water, and although the Obama Administration was tentative to get the pipeline going, the Trump administration approved it without a full Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) regarding the Missouri River crossing.

This is a major victory for local tribes, but they are now putting pressure on Biden to cancel the pipeline altogether, just as he did for the Keystone XL pipeline.

"Especially after the Keystone XL decision, the pressure is increasing for the Biden administration to take action here," saiid Jan Hasselman, an Earthjustice attorney who represents the Standing Rock Sioux, as per EcoWatch.