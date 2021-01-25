International Zebra Day 2021: How to Celebrate, Where to Donate, and More

There are three living zebra species: the Grevy's zebra, the plains zebra, and the mountain zebra. The Grevy's zebra is considered endangered on the Red List of Threatened Species, as the population has gone down by about 54 percent over the past three decades, according to the African Wildlife Foundation.

Zebras mostly live in and around the African Savannah and their natural habitat has been mostly preserved. They are still hunted for their unique pelts, of course, but they are not the main target of poachers in the region.