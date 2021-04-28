International Guide Dog Day: How to Adopt Pups Rejected From Training

Wednesday, April 28 is International Guide Dog Day , commemorating the good pups who help so many people across the globe every year. There are many different types of working dogs who dedicate their lives to helping and serving their humans, but being a guide dog requires rigorous training and specific certifications — and obtaining them can be difficult and tumultuous process, depending on the individual pup.

That said, we're delving into what differentiates a guide dog from a service dog, what types of dogs can be guide dogs, and how you can adopt guide dogs who don't pass the certification test.

What is a guide dog versus a service dog?

A guide dog is a type of service dog who is trained to help people with visual impairments, according to Pet Insurance. From a young age, puppies are taken in by volunteers who train them for about a year before they transition to advanced training for about 4 to 6 months. Then, they will be required to pass some tests, before working with a handler. Once fully trained, guide dogs can guide their handlers steadily — ignoring distractions, stopping at curbs, and obeying other verbal commands.

Service dogs, on the other hand, are often trained to help those with hearing loss, according to the United States Department of Federal Affairs. They can also help people with physical disabilities by opening doors, pulling wheelchairs, or retrieving things. Both guide and service dogs are generally allowed in public places, though not all service dogs are considered guide dogs, according to Pet Finder. And, more importantly, none of them are considered "pets."

An Emotional Support Animal, or ESA, is entirely different. Requiring much less rigorous training, ESAs are pets that provide support through companionship, according to American Kennel Club. They help calm anxiety, ease depression, and mitigate certain fears. That said, though, they are not considered service dogs, and aren't given the same accommodations as those who use service dogs. However, you should never approach or distract a guide dog, service dog, or ESA.

