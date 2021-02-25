There are many different dog training techniques out there, but if you're considering bringing home a rescue dog , we suggest looking into the 3-3-3 method . Rather than a training technique, the 3-3-3 method focuses on adjusting your pup to their new home, while managing expectations for the owner within the first three days, weeks, and months of bringing home your new fur baby.

“The rule of three, the 3-3-3 rule, is a general guideline that is meant to prepare new dog owners to know what to expect in terms of behavior as the dog becomes acclimated to the new home,” Nicholas DeRoma, veterinary technology, canine behavior specialist, and consultant for CatPet.club explains in an exclusive email exchange with Green Matters. “It is meant to be used as a general guideline to set an expectation; it is not always entirely accurate.”

The first “3” refers to the first three days of bringing home your pet.

The first three in the 3-3-3 dog training method applies to the first three days after adopting an animal. As you can imagine, the first three might be the most exciting for the adopters, but for the dog, those first few days might be the most overwhelming.

“The first three refers to day three post-adoption,” DeRoma says. “At this point in the process, the dog is still new to the environment and the environment is still new to the dog, therefore owners should expect dogs to generally be at a higher state of arousal, in which they are more anxious and listless.”

This could mean a slew of different “wrong” or destructive behaviors, but remember: Your new pup is still acclimating and probably doesn’t yet understand that this is their forever home.

“Additionally, as the new owner is getting to know the dog, the dog is also getting to know the owner,” DeRoma explains. “Generally, at this point in the process, the dog does not fully understand the boundaries and expectations of the owner yet, and for this reason, day three is typically still chaotic.”

It can equally stressful and exciting, but being prepared is crucial. To prepare for the first three days, there a few things you can do: dog-proof your house, double-check backyard fences for holes, broken latches, or low-level areas through which a dog could dig under. “This stage in the process is typically the most frustrating and patience is required,” DeRoma adds.

During these first three days, you must remember that your dog is under quite a bit of stress with a new home, new surroundings, and new people. Ali Smith, founder of Rebarkable, tells Green Matters that it's important to lead with that information at the forefront of your mind, and to make things as comfortable (and as least-overwhelming) as possible.

“There are two ‘normal’ displays of fear [during] this stage – cower or flee,” Smith explains. “Some dogs will push themselves into a nook of your home that they deem to be safe. They may also be reluctant to eat food, which can be immensely discouraging for a new adopter. The other option [is] to flee. This one is incredibly dangerous.”

You can create a safer environment for your dog’s introduction by limiting your dog’s interactions at first and of course, dog-proofing your house and yard. Limiting visitors, blocking off the upstairs, and installing a fool-proof fence that stays closed helps. “Limit to a few members of the family and it’s not advisable to bring in visitors right now,” Smith recommends. “No matter how excited your family and friends might be!”