Idaho’s Wolves In Danger After Lawmakers Vote to Kill 90 Percent of Population

On Wednesday, April 21, Idaho senate voted 26-7 on a bill that would hire privately-contracted hunters to kill 90 percent of the state's wolf population , according to HuffPost. The "target" number of wolves statewide had been previously set at 150 in a 2002 conservation management plan. In the last 20 years, however, the wolf population has supposedly skyrocketed, resulting in this cruel form of "population control" called for by the agricultural industry.

If the wolf population were to fall below 150, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game would supposedly reduce the quota.

“These wolves, there’s too many in the state of Idaho now,” said Republican Sen. Mark Harris during the bill's debate on the Senate floor, as per HuffPost. “We’re supposed to have 15 packs, 150 wolves. We’re up to 1,553, was the last count, 1,556, something like that. They’re destroying ranchers. They’re destroying wildlife. This is a needed bill.”