Updates on Hurricane Pamela, Which Has Officially Landed in Mexico

Updates on Hurricane Pamela, Which Has Officially Landed in MexicoBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Oct. 13 2021, Published 12:12 p.m. ET
Hurricane season evidently is not over just yet. Meteorologists across the globe, particularly those monitoring the weather in the U.S. and Mexico, are closely tracking Hurricane Pamela at this moment in time. The tropical storm recently landed along the country's Pacific coast during the early morning of Wednesday, Oct. 13, and although it's expected to die down significantly as it continues traveling inland, locals are being inundated with quite a bit of wind and rain as of publication.
Take a look at the below Doppler radar, which shows footage of the tropical storm as it was approaching the coast of Mexico. Although Pamela was initially expected to touch down as a Category 3 storm, it has weakened significantly, and is continuing to do so as it keeps moving.
Hurricane Pamela landed along Mexico's Pacific coast as a Category 1 storm.
Hurricane Pamela slammed Mexico's Pacific port of Mazatlan on Wednesday, Oct. 13 around 8 a.m. local time as a Category 1 storm, according to France24. Its winds were measured at 75 miles per hour, and it was moving through at about 14 miles per hour. Although the storm is expected to continue to die out as it continues moving over land, coastal residents are currently being advised to evacuate due to potential flash flooding, high winds, storm surges, and even some possible mudslides.
Although it doesn't sound significant, this is the 16th named storm of hurricane season, according to CBS 11, and sadly, it most likely will not be the last. Hurricane season lasts through the end of November, and with climate change making way for more extreme storms, there will probably be a few more to close out the year. This storm certainly wasn't too bad in the grand scheme of things, but hopefully, this will be the last major one for those living along either of Mexico's coastlines.
Hurricane Pamela is moving towards the U.S.
As a result of the ongoing tropical storms, which appear to be moving towards the U.S. border, the states of Texas and Oklahoma are also expecting significant rainfall over the next few days. However, once the storm passes through into the state of Texas, according to AP News, it's expected to weaken into a tropical depression as opposed to a tropical storm or hurricane.
Although it's predicted to die down when it crosses U.S. borders, local meteorologists are still worried about what the storm will bring. CBS Austin Meteorologist Avery Tomasco took to Twitter expressing his distress over the incoming storm, and what could possibly be in store for the Lone Star state.
"So, uh, this is wild," he tweeted ahead of Hurricane Pamela's arrival on Tuesday, Oct. 11. "Tropical Storm Pamela in the EASTERN PACIFIC is now forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane... Then move through ...*checks notes*... Central Texas. As a Tropical Depression. On Thursday. Wild."
That said, we hope Pamela dies out sooner rather than later, for the well-being of Mexico and southern U.S. residents.