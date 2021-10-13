Updates on Hurricane Pamela, Which Has Officially Landed in Mexico

Hurricane Pamela slammed Mexico's Pacific port of Mazatlan on Wednesday, Oct. 13 around 8 a.m. local time as a Category 1 storm, according to France24. Its winds were measured at 75 miles per hour, and it was moving through at about 14 miles per hour. Although the storm is expected to continue to die out as it continues moving over land, coastal residents are currently being advised to evacuate due to potential flash flooding, high winds, storm surges, and even some possible mudslides.

Although it doesn't sound significant, this is the 16th named storm of hurricane season, according to CBS 11, and sadly, it most likely will not be the last. Hurricane season lasts through the end of November, and with climate change making way for more extreme storms, there will probably be a few more to close out the year. This storm certainly wasn't too bad in the grand scheme of things, but hopefully, this will be the last major one for those living along either of Mexico's coastlines.