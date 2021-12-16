“Prince of Flavortown” Hunter Fieri’s “Green Routine” and Deets on His Farm-To-Table Doc (Exclusive)

"The short-form documentary marks my first solo project, so it was fun to get out there and go behind-the-scenes at various filming locations with plant-based experts," he explained. "What Plants Can Do really showcases the value of plant-fueled foods and how they’re important for not only our bodies, but also the environment."

"I learned about the harvesting process and how yellow peas help improve soil health, ultimately benefiting crops and our ecosystem. It was truly amazing to see!"