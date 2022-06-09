Biden Hopes to Name Hudson Canyon a National Marine Sanctuary

Even though the Pacific Ocean might have more to offer in terms of biodiversity, the Atlantic has a bustling ecosystem, as well. From whales, to sea turtles, a vast abundance of vegetation, the Atlantic is far more alive than you might think — even as far north as New York.

That's why it's important that we provide protection to the northern Atlantic — and why we're thrilled that President Joe Biden is considering implementing a National Marine Sanctuary in Hudson Canyon.