‘My Octopus Teacher’ Sends Powerful Message About Protecting the Planet

News outlets including Vanity Fair , Variety , and The New York Times are all predicting that My Octopus Teacher will take home the coveted award for Documentary Feature on Sunday night.

That’s really no surprise, considering the doc has already picked up 14 other awards, including Best Documentary at the BAFTAs; Best Cinematography and Best Science/Nature Documentary at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards; and Best Feature Film at the EarthxFilm Festival.

However, My Octopus Teacher does face some fierce competition. Other documentaries nominated for the coveted award are Collective, Crip Camp, The Mole Agent, and Time.