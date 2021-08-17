How to Help Afghanistan: Refugees, Children, and Journalists Are Under Threat

The Taliban, an Islamist nationalist movement that previously controlled most of Afghanistan, entered the country’s capital city of Kabul and seized control of Afghanistan this week. As explained by CNN, the Taliban lost control of Afghanistan in 2001, when the U.S. invaded the Middle Eastern country in response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Now, people all across the country are in need of help and asylum, and there are many ways you can help Afghanistan, including donating money to charities, donating your airline points, and writing to those in power.