How to Freeze and Store Rhubarb

According to Martha Stewart , rhubarb finds its peak ripeness in the springtime, usually between April and June. It freezes well and lasts for up to a year. You don’t even need to thaw it before adding it to a number of dishes, sauces, and desserts.

To freeze rhubarb, take the stalks and cut them into 1-inch pieces before laying them in a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Place the tray in the freezer for a few hours until the stalks have firmed up, then transfer them to a freezer-safe bag (we recommend a reusable Ziploc alternative, such as a Stasher bag) or container. (Freezing them on a baking sheet first will help prevent the pieces from freezing together once you transfer them.)

Then, just throw it in the freezer until you're ready to use your rhubarb.