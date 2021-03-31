How to Recycle DVDs, CDs, and Cases

DVDs: yet another relic from a bygone age of entertainment. Oh sure, many people still use them to throw something on for the kids or if the internet happens to be down, but by and large, most people choose to get their home entertainment through streaming services like Netflix or Hulu. Those people might find themselves wondering how to dispose of their DVDs , CDs, and cases — or, even better, how to recycle them.

How to recycle DVDs:

According to the Albany County Waste and Recycling program, DVDs and CDs are made of a mix of No. 7 polycarbonate plastic and aluminum. Though both of these materials are highly valuable and recyclable, because discs are technically mixed-material, they are not generally accepted in curbside recycling bins. CDs or DVDs improperly placed in recycling bins and end up on the conveyor belt might even get caught or shattered while going through the sorting process.

There are exceptions to the rule, of course. Some recycling programs across the U.S. do consider DVDs and CDs as e-waste, and they can be dropped off at special recycling events or recycling centers, but not placed into a curbside recycling bin. Many towns have certain days and specific locations set aside for e-waste recycling drop-offs. Check your local municipality or sanitation department's website to see if they accept these items curbside.

There are also e-waste recycling programs all across the country that accept DVDs and CDs for recycling, either through mail-in programs or at certain drop-off locations. For instance, some electronics stores like Best Buy have e-waste recycling programs — just be sure to contact the store first to double check that your local Best Buy accepts discs. Additionally, Earth911 has a great recycling locator to narrow down e-waste recycling programs near you, but if that fails, companies like GreenDisk will accept items for recycling through the mail.

These mail-in programs might make you pay for shipping in some cases, but if preventing your old CDs and DVDs from ending up in a dump is important to you, it may be worth the one-time fee.

