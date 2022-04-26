Sumatran Tigers: How Many Are Left, Why They’re Endangered, and More

The animal conservation community is mourning the devastating loss of three Sumatran tigers, which were recently killed by boar traps in the Aceh province of Indonesia's Sumatra Island.

Because they are considered to be the most critically endangered tiger subspecies, there aren't many Sumatran tigers left in the world. Two tigers were initially found with their feet caught in a boar trap by a palm oil plantation. Then about 1,600 feet away, a third tiger's body was discovered a few hours later.