Jeff Lowe Took Over Joe Exotic's Animal Park, but Where Is He Now?

Netflix’s Tiger King was awash with wild, obsessive, and at times, weirdly erotic personalities. One of those was the former Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic — but his arrest and loss of his business to his successor, Jeff Lowe, introduced the world to a whole new breed of feline royalty. Both Lowe and his wife, Lauren, turned out to be just as wild as Joe and the cats at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. But where is Jeff Lowe now, and what has become of the park since he took over?