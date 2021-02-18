Out of the 50 U.S. states, California has been pivotal in combatting climate change — in addition to banning gas car sales by 2035, and planning to fully eliminate the distribution of plastic straws, the nature-loving West Coast state may now be on its way to completely banning fracking . Two environmentally conscious senators recently proposed a new bill that, if passed, could put a complete stop to oil drilling statewide by 2027.

“Extracting massive amounts of oil — particularly with destructive techniques such as fracking — is totally inconsistent with California’s commitment to a sustainable climate future,” California Senator, Scott Wiener said in a statement, according to The Hill.

Keep reading for more on California's proposed fracking ban, which would successfully drive our nation to relying on cleaner energy sources, if passed.