The 2021 Northwest Heat Wave: Death Tolls Rise in Canada, Oregon, Washington

Summer 2021 has only just begun, and high temperatures are already breaking records in the Pacific Northwest, in large part due to global warming and the climate crisis. And unfortunately, the heat wave death toll in Canada and the Pacific Northwest is rising alongside temperatures.

Canada’s heat wave death toll is in the hundreds.

On Thursday, July 1, AP News reported that there have been at least 486 sudden deaths in British Columbia, Canada alone between Friday and Wednesday, as per Lisa Lapointe, the chief coroner for the western Canadian province. CNN noted that the figure is a 195 percent increase from typical sudden death rates during five-day periods in the area, which is usually about 165.

"While it is too early to say with certainty how many of these deaths are heat related, it is believed likely that the significant increase in deaths reported is attributable to extreme weather (British Columbia) has experienced and continues to impact many parts of our province," Lapointe said in a statement, as per AP News.

Austun Wilde rests with her two dogs, Bird Is The Wurd and Fenrir at a cooling center in the Oregon Convention Center on June 27, 2021 in Portland, Ore.

British Columbia saw shockingly high temperatures for a country known for its snow this week. As per The Guardian, the temperature in Lytton, British Columbia hit 121.1 degrees Fahrenheit (49.5 degrees Celsius) this past Tuesday, which broke Canada’s record for hottest temperature. After a fire tore through Lytton on Wednesday, Mayor Jan Polderman actually evacuated the town, which is home to about 250 residents; and 87 properties located in Blue Sky Country (just north of Lytton) were evacuated soon after, as per the municipality’s website.

