Colombia’s New Left-Wing President Looks to Transition From Fossil Fuels

Although many Latin American countries — such as Colombia — are accustomed to having right-wing leaders, it seems like things are changing. Colombia's new president-elect, Gustavo Petro, is the country's first-ever left-wing leader, and he's already expressed a keen desire to better the planet.

In his campaign, Petro vowed not only to to "leave fossil fuels in the ground," in an effort to transition to renewables, but he is also planning to halt fracking projects, and so much more.