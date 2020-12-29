Croatia Was Just Hit by a Catastrophic 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake — What to Know

Depending on its magnitude, an earthquake can cause widespread damage, especially in metropolitan areas... and unfortunately cities and towns across central Croatia have just experienced an earth-shattering quake firsthand. On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the town of Petrinja, as well as the country's capital, Zagreb, were rocked by a major 6.4-magnitude earthquake, which triggered widespread damage to homes and city buildings alike.

"We are pulling people from cars, we don’t know if we have dead or injured," the mayor of Petrinja Darinko Dumbovic said, as per an RFi news report. "There is general panic, people are looking for their loved ones."

