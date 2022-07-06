The Environmental Implications of Falling Gas Prices

For the last several months, gas prices have been notoriously astronomical, thanks in part to the Russian-Ukranian war. But it looks like prices may once again be on the decline — for now.

Over the last few weeks, gas prices across the U.S. have finally started to fall below $5 per gallon, in certain parts of the country. And even though this doesn't mean prices are going to drop permanently, it's giving gas car drivers some financial relief, for the time being.