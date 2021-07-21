How to See the Full Buck Moon Illuminate the Night Sky This Week

The lunar phases never fail to captivate us with their gorgeous feminine magic, but this week, Mother Earth is blessing us with the annual Buck moon . Lunar enthusiasts and astronomers alike are gearing up for its upcoming Friday arrival, and you too, can bask in its glory (even without a fancy telescope or expensive camera). Keep reading for everything you nee to know about the Buck moon before she arrives.

The Buck moon is going to be orange.

Break out those crystals and dig out your old SLR cameras, because we're going to be witnessing some truly unreal celestial sights this weekend. The Buck moon will officially be lighting up the night sky on Friday, July 23, and according to CBS News, it's going to appear reddish-orange, due to the ongoing wildfires out west in Oregon, Calif., and British Columbia, Canada. Therefore, it won't look like a standard Buck moon, but it will be breathtaking nonetheless.

The smoke and haze which has spread across the country, has actually caused both the sun and moon to appear eerily red since the beginning of the week — and the moon photos people have taken have been truly fantastic. Take a gander at a few, below, and think about how the full Buck moon will look in that shade of orange-red.

Tonight across Twin Cities skies....



An Orange Summer Haze Moon.



🌔🔥 Taken on my phone 📱 pic.twitter.com/PfMHCd0RyU — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) July 21, 2021

Oh, seeing @WEATHERISHAPPEN posting all of the red sun pics from the wildfire haze reminds me to post my moon pics from last night. pic.twitter.com/KMWU3DtLgC — Brian Campbell (@unlambda) July 21, 2021

According to NASA, the Buck moon is simply the name for July's full moon. It was named by Algonquin tribes up North, as a tribute to the buck deer that generally tend to grow their new antlers at the start of summer, in July. This moon has also been nicknamed the Thunder moon, as a nod to summer's frequent thunder storms, while Europeans sometimes refer to it as the "Hay Moon," because farmers were often haymaking around this time, each year.