Oregon's Bootleg Fires Are Creating Extreme Weather Conditions in the PNW

Southern Oregon is bearing the brunt of the infamous Bootleg fire, per The BBC, which was named after Bootleg Spring, a nearby area. It's unclear how the fire started on July 6, but it was evidently fueled by unusually hot temperatures and the ongoing drought — both results of climate change. A third of the flames have been contained as of publication, thanks to the firefighters working to extinguish them, but they're still doing quite a bit of damage to the surrounding lands and communities.

Thus far, over 364,000 acres have been completely scorched by the Bootleg fire — which is about the size of the city of Los Angeles. It's also destroyed about 200 homes with likely more to come, and has forced upwards of 2,000 residents to evacuate. Evacuation centers have been opened for residents in cities such as Klamath Falls and Redmond, and trees, vegetation, and habitats have been completely decimated. As of publication, no fatalities have been recorded.

On the bright side for Oregon residents, the fire mostly affected rural and uninhabited areas. James Johnston of Oregon State University told AP News that if it were affecting other areas, it would have destroyed thousands of homes by now.

“But it is burning in one of the more remote areas of the lower 48 states. It’s not the Bay Area out there," he said. “The Bootleg Fire is threatening ranch houses that are in pretty far-flung areas... There are no suburbs in that area.”