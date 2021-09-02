What Can We Do to Prevent Further Damage, Following the Latest NYC Subways Floods?

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, New York City was slammed with torrential rain, resulting in fatal floods. Footage of locals trudging through several feet of water flooded the Twitterverse, and videos have captured actual rapids rushing through subways. Electrical fires ensued underground, and several have been pronounced dead. But how can we fix the New York City subways after these fatal floods ?

"Our hearts ache for the lives lost in last night’s storm. Please keep them and their loved ones in your thoughts today," reads a tweet from New York Mayor, Bill de Blasio. "They were our fellow New Yorkers and to their families, your city will be their for you in the days ahead."

Take a look at some of the footage below — needless to say, the floods have been seriously brutal.