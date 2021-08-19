EPA Bans Controversial Pesticide Chlorpyrifos From Being Sprayed on Food

In the U.S., it’s pretty typical for conventional produce to be grown with pesticides linked to various negative health effects on humans. However, this really shouldn’t be the norm — and fortunately, more and more toxic pesticides are slowly being phased out of the agricultural industry. Most recently, the EPA banned the pesticide chlorpyrifos .

Here’s everything you need to know about the ban, as well as how chlorpyrifos affects human health — especially children — and the environment.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it is banning the use of chlorpyrifos on all food.

Chlorpyrifos is an insecticide used to grow a variety of row crops, including broccoli, cauliflower, fruit and nut trees, and soybeans. Additionally, when the Environmental Working Group (EWG) released the 2021 Dirty Dozen list earlier this year, the organization reported that chlorpyrifos was found on 10 percent of all basil, cilantro, frozen strawberries tested, hot peppers, and radishes tested. The EPA plans to review the continued use of chlorpyrifos for its non-food applications.

Up until now, the EPA has had limits on how much chlorpyrifos could be used to grow crops; but as of this new ruling, the EPA is retracting all “tolerances” that have been granted regarding chlorpyrifos use on food crops. The battle to ban chlorpyrifos has been going on for years. According to NPR, Trump’s EPA was considering making this same move, but the team claimed they did not find sufficient evidence of chlorpyrifos’ negative impacts on human health.

“Today EPA is taking an overdue step to protect public health. Ending the use of chlorpyrifos on food will help to ensure children, farmworkers, and all people are protected from the potentially dangerous consequences of this pesticide,” Michael S. Regan, EPA Administrator, said in a statement. “After the delays and denials of the prior administration, EPA will follow the science and put health and safety first.”

The EPA and EWG both recommend everyone eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, regardless of organic status — just make sure to always thoroughly wash your produce, especially if it is conventional or on the Dirty Dozen list.