These Eco-Friendly Hobbit Homes Are a Whimsical Way to Live Low-Impact

J.R.R. Tolkien once described Bilbo Baggins’ hobbit home in Bag End as a verdant one, meant for comfort and good living. He said, that it was “Not a nasty, dirty, wet hole, filled with the ends of worms and an oozy smell, nor yet a dry, bare, sandy hole with nothing in it to sit down on or to eat: it was a hobbit-hole, and that means comfort." Today, several companies are taking that fantastical image of comfort to heart and are building real, prefabricated, and eco-friendly hobbit homes .

If you take the image of a hobbit hole and zhuzh it up a bit with a few modern comforts, you might come close to creating what a company called Green Magic Homes has been working on for the past few years. According to My Modern Met , these prefabricated hobbit holes represent the future of eco-friendly housing.

What are hobbit homes made out of?

Each Green Magic Home is composed of prefabricated, vaulted panels constructed of recycled, laminate materials that anchor into the foundation and each other. Those walls are then reinforced by soil, which buries the plastic walls partially underground, thereby protecting the house from inclement weather and UV radiation. This process also insulates the hobbit home and allows for the natural world to grow atop it.

The homes are highly customizable, so they can be built to fit just about any specification. Ducts can be added, as can water lines, septic plumbing, electrical wiring, and heating or cooling systems. According to the Green Magic Homes website, the shape and construction of these hobbit homes ensure that they require between 50 and 70 percent less energy than a conventional home.

Article continues below advertisement

They can be large enough to furnish as spectacularly as Bilbo’s house on the top of the hill, or small enough to be considered an underground tiny home. On top of all that, hobbit houses can apparently be built in a number of days, rather than the weeks and months it takes to build a full-size house. According to My Modern Met, three people can build a fully formed house in just three days.