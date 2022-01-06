Logo
Sustainable Eyeliner and Brow Pencils to Clean Up Your Makeup Regime

Jan. 6 2022, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

We're all about clean beauty, and Sprout World just released the eco-friendly eyeliner of our dreams — once it's finished, you can plant it in your backyard.

But that isn't the only eyeliner pencil we're completely obsessed with right now. In fact, there are so many clean beauty companies that make eco-friendly eyeliner pencils, liquid liner, brow pencils, and more.

Keep reading for a few of our favorite vegan, cruelty-free, and low-impact eyeliner and brow products.

Sprout World's Plantable Eyeliner and Brow Pencils

Designed to make your eyes — and your garden — pop, Sprout World now offers plantable eyeliner and brow pens. Once you're finished with the pencil, they can grow just about anything, including vegetables, herbs, flowers, and even spruce trees, depending on what you want popping up in your backyard. The pencils are available in 10 plantable seeds, making for a circular loop — trees are turned into pencils, which can then come back as a CO2-sequestering plant.

Lavera Liquid Eyeliner

Not only does Lavera Liquid Eyeliner have a super smooth finish, but it's also 100 percent cruelty-free, and made with all-organic ingredients that come from flower extracts and organic oils. These types of all-natural ingredients not only guarantee a clean product, but they make for a super long-lasting product which will stay on all day long — which is super important to consider while you're shopping for new makeup.

C'est Moi's Think Twice Eyeliner Pencil

C'est Moi's Think Twice Eyeliner Pencil glides on easily, comes in several gorgeous pigments, and has a totally clean formula. It's EWG-verified, and talc-, coal tar dye-, dimethicone-, PEGS-, and mineral oil-free.

Honest Beauty Liquid Eyeliner

Honest Beauty Liquid Eyeliner, like all of the brand's famously eco-friendly products, is made from plant-derived ingredients that are gentle and long-lasting. It's paraben-, carbon black pigment-, silicone-, and PEG-free. The container is also eco-friendly, made from recyclable tree-free paper.

CleanFacedCosmetics's Zero-Waste Eyeliner

CleanFacedCosmetics' Zero-Waste Eyeliner is organic, vegan, plastic-, and cruelty-free. It's made with organic castor oil, and without silicones or alcohol, and it's packaged in a reusable and recyclable glass vial with a metal cap. The applicator is made from eco-friendly bamboo, and it comes with a cotton bag for storing applicators upon request.

Pacifica Beauty's Eyeliner

Pacifica Beauty's Eyeliner is cruelty-free and vegan. Its formula consists of plant-based ingredients, and it's paraben- and talc-free. The pencil itself is made from wood (without any plastic) and the packaging is completely recyclable. The color is long-lasting, too.

Naked Poppy's Clean Liquid Eyeliner

Naked Poppy's Clean Liquid Eyeliner won Byrdie's 2020 Eco Beauty Awards. It's made with iron oxides which intensify the pigment, and cornflower water which is soothing on the eyes. Like all of the brand's products, it's cruelty-free, EWG-verified and low-impact. The company also abides by fair labor practices, and seeks out partners that have an ethical and eco-friendly mission.

NYX's Epic Smoke Liner

If you're looking for a drugstore pencil, NYX's Epic Smoke Liner is perfect. In addition to upping your smokey eye game, the pencil, which comes in 12 shades, is totally vegan, PETA-certified, and cruelty-free. The company is also partnered with Los Angeles' LGBT Center, and it's made in the U.S., to ensure lower transportation emissions.

