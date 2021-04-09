Deciding on a New Car? Look Out for These Eco-Friendly Car Features

Many car brands are now completely electric, such as Tesla, and many prominent car companies that have vowed to go all-electric within the next few years. EVs are exactly what they sound like — they run on 100 percent clean energy, and instead of filling them up with non-renewable gas, they recharge at charging stations. Being electric, or a hybrid, meaning it runs on half electricity and half gas, is a sure-fire sign it's low impact. And without relying on gas, it's cheaper in the long run.