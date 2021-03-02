Container Gardening: 7 of the Easiest Vegetables to Grow in Pots

You might look at eggplant and think, “that’s too heavy to grow in a pot.” And you’d be right for the most part, except that some of the smaller varieties of eggplant called “fairy tale eggplants” or “Hansel eggplants” actually do quite well in container gardens. According to Fine Gardening, the trick is to plant them one per pot in large, deep containers. This will give their deep roots ample room to grow and allow the resultant aubergines space to dangle if they become too heavy.