Drugs Are Polluting Our Rivers — Threatening Humanity and the Environment

A study from University of York, which was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, sampled hundreds of rivers from over 100 countries. Sadly, the findings were pretty bleak — our rivers are polluted for what could be the long haul.

“Typically, what happens is, we take these chemicals, they have some desired effects on us and then they leave our bodies,” one of the authors of the study, Dr. John Wilkinson, explained to BBC News.