Why You Shouldn't Take Expired Medicine

It’s a good bet that your medicine cabinet contains more than a few bottles or blister packs of expired medication. Perhaps you bought too much cold medicine when it was on sale and you had a healthy year, or perhaps you didn’t finish your prescription antibiotics. You might even have a few old painkillers from a past surgery. Whatever the case, you might find yourself wondering what happens when you take expired medication .

What happens when you take expired medication?

Taking expired medication usually results in two different types of outcomes: some unpleasant, others benign. Considering that those are your only choices, one might want to reconsider the reasons that they would be taking that medication in the first place. According to The Recovery Village, the chemical composition of drugs change over time, which can render them unsafe or ineffective.

If the medicine has lost its efficacy, then it won't work as it was intended to. Those taking medicine to minimize asthma symptoms, lower blood pressure, treat infection, or quell an allergic reaction could find themselves in a sticky situation if their medicine suddenly doesn’t work. At the same time, expired meds with time-altered compositions can prompt unexpected and dangerous physical reactions.

Along with how well a drug will work, something else to consider within the context of medication expiration is its safety. The chemical and physical elements of a drug can change over time, which can lead to safety issues. Lastly, keeping expired meds like narcotics or opioids such as Xanax or Oxycontin can lead to greater risk of abuse down the line.