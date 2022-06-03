Is Your Dog an Aggressive Chewer? These Toys Should Keep Them Occupied

Dogs do a lot with their teeth — in addition to using them to eat, they use them as a form of self defense, and most commonly, to chew. In addition to chewing for teething purposes, dogs chew to relieve boredom and to calm their anxieties.

But some dogs are more aggressive chewers than others — that's why we've compiled a list of dog toys for aggressive chewers, if soft toys just aren't cutting it.