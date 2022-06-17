Pet Parents: Keep Your Pups Away From Barley Grass, or Foxtail Barley, at All Costs

There are so many different things you need to look out and worry for as a pet parent, from the type of plants you have in the house, to the kinds of food you leave out in the open. But one thing that many aren't aware of is the danger of barley grass, also known as foxtail barley, which becomes more ubiquitous in the warmer summer months.

Barley grass is incredibly dangerous to dogs — not only can it irritate their skin, but it can also cause severe long-term health problems.