How to Make DIY Concrete Planters

You can use any concrete for this type of work, but the cheapest and most widely available is Quikrete. It works fast and can be found at most hardware stores. It also comes in several different size bags. All you need to do is add water. When adding water to Quikrete, remember to go slow. You may need way less than you realize, and you can’t take any out once you've added it, so go slow. Once the concrete has reached the consistency of oatmeal, you should be good to pour.