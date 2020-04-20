David Attenborough's 'Bitesize Daily' Teaches Students Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Molding minds is no easy feat, and almost every parent across the nation is starting to realize just how tough a task it is — due to the coronavirus quarantine, kids in the U.S. are required to stay home from school, many states have already declared they'll be closed through the end of the year, and therefore, teaching duties are bestowed onto several completely clueless parents.

Luckily, though, David Attenborough's new documentary series during the coronavirus quarantine is coming in clutch for families, as it aims to be a source for struggling parents attempting to teach their children geography, amongst other school subjects. Stay tuned for more information on this incredible educational program.

The lessons, which will be made available daily, will be targeted at different younger age groups, and on weeknights, BBC Four will be airing programs targeted at older high school students. The network will also be offering a slew of educational podcasts, and references for the summer term. Needless to say, it's a solid resource for parents who really just can't take another second of their beloved offspring.

David Attenborough knows everything about — well — basically everything, so there's no doubt in our minds he's going to be a stellar stand-in teacher, when mom needs her coffee break and dad is basically on the verge of a meltdown. According to Metro UK, his program, Bitesize Daily, will consist of six new 20-minute episodes daily, and will delve into all kinds of topics, from oceans to animals, from math to English.

Here's when you and your kids can tune into the series:

Brace yourselves, ladies and gents, because everybody's favorite broadcast journalist and longtime naturalist has brought his latest creation, Bitesize Daily to BBC, and it's available as of today, Monday, April 20. Locate it by simply finding BBC Bitesize Daily on BBC iPlayer online, as well as BBC Red Button, according to CNN. Now, let lessons begin.

Other stars like Aguero from Manchester City will be teaching Spanish lessons, and Professor Brian Cox will be teaching science. Needless to say, BBC's Children’s & Education Director, Alice Webb, is thrilled to bring families educational segments from a number of highly credible stars, she explained to The Guardian.

“We’re proud that the BBC can bring together so many people to offer such a wide-ranging package of support to help children and parents right across the UK at such a challenging time... we said the BBC would be there for people through this crisis, and we meant it. It’s vital that every child is able to continue learning — and the lessons we’re putting on will make sure they have fun at the same time," Webb said, according to The Guardian.

Source: iStock

By now, you've certainly learned that teaching is one of the most challenging jobs on the planet, and thankfully, the BBC is mitigating the anxiety of homeschooling with David Attenborough's Bitesize Daily — he's definitely the stand-in teacher all of us need right now.