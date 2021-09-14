More Social Media Platforms Are Adopting Dark Mode — but Does It Really Save Energy?

On Monday, Sept. 13, LinkedIn announced that its career-driven audience could soon take advantage of "dark mode," as the feature is currently rolling out globally for mobile and desktop. Not only do technology uses prefer how dark mode makes their eyes feel, but it's also touted for its alleged ability to save energy. But how much energy does dark mode actually save ?

Does dark mode actually save energy?

If you were one of many who chose to transition from using Google to Blackle back in 2007 in the name of saving the environment, you definitely weren't alone. The search engine, which was marketed as the dark, energy-saving version of Google, has supposedly saved 8,913,231.8 Watt hours as of Sept. 14, 2021 (that's right, it still exists!). But is a black interface as impactful as we've been led to believe? Or was this merely a form of greenwashing?

Nowadays, most new smartphones have a dark mode setting, and many social media platforms have enabled a dark mode feature, including LinkedIn, Snapchat, and Instagram. And while many tend to resort to dark mode in an effort to save battery, it may not be as effective as it's made out to be. A recent Purdue University study conducted tests on a variety of smartphones, using Google Calculator, Calendar, Maps, Phone, News, and YouTube for a full minute. The results? Not particularly impressive.

It showed that dark mode only saves energy if your phone is on the brightest setting instead of auto brightness. If you're on auto brightness, dark mode only saves a negligible 3 to 9 percent of battery. It could make a bigger difference on an OLED screen, but not by much.

"This percentage is so small that most users wouldn’t notice the slightly longer battery life," reads the press release. "But the higher the brightness when switching from light mode to dark mode, the higher the energy savings."

Source: Getty Images