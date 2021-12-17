Chef Chloe Coscarelli’s Favorite Christmas Cookie Recipes and "Green Routine" (Exclusive)

One of the most dynamic and iconic vegan chefs in the U.S. is, without a doubt, chef Chloe Coscarelli. In addition to starting one of the best known plant-based chain restaurants, she has released four best-selling cookbooks, and frequently makes appearances on The TODAY Show.

That's why we were elated that chef Chloe Coscarelli herself decided to share her holiday traditions with Green Matters, in addition to her Green Routine, on behalf of Else Nutrition.