Fried Chicken-Loving Food Network Star Would Use This Vegan Meat in a Cooking Competition (Exclusive)

We caught up with Rosenthal via email, to hear about his partnership with TiNDLE, a Next Gen Foods subsidiary. While he's a fried chicken fanatic, he was truly psyched to cook with this vegan protein.

"I first heard about TiNDLE last fall and was able to try it out as a sneak peek before the official U.S. launch," he tells us via email. "Once I got my hands on some samples, I knew it was different. It was clear that TiNDLE was made with chefs like myself in mind, and that approach won me over."