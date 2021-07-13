Netflix's New Docu-series, 'Cat People,' Features a Cat Rapper, a Cat Surfer, and More

A highlight from the docu-series is Moshow the Cat Rapper. The Portland, Ore. musician, who is featured in the first episode of the series, is a proud father of six cats who snuggle with him while he makes upbeat raps about being a cat dad. Thus far, he's released a few albums, has made appearances on Oregon news stations, and has written a handful of children's books.

"I'm just a regular guy that raps with his cats, that's spreading peace, love and positivity and telling people to follow their dreams. That's it," Moshow explains on his website.

If you need a little taste of glorious cat loving OTR, we strongly suggest following his Instagram account. There, he posts clips of his songs, inspirational speeches, and more — all while cuddling with the kitties.