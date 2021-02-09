Why Your Cat Stares at You

Honestly, it’s hard to tell. My wife (not a cat person, mind you) thinks that cats are staring at us because they are plotting to kill us. According to Mental Floss , people used to believe all sorts of strange things about cats. Some people believed cats of certain colors granted good or bad luck, or that they might steal a baby’s breath.

Other people believed that they were conduits to the afterlife or that if you looked into their eyes, you could catch a glimpse into the faerie world. There is no proof that any of this is untrue, mind you, but we’re going to have to chalk pretty much all of it up to folklore, rather than science. The reality is that cats stare at us for a number of reasons, but none of them are particularly sinister.