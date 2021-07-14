What to Know About the Now-Canceled Byhalia Connection Pipeline

The dangers of pipelines most often put marginalized communities at risk. The Dakota Access Pipeline , for example, was set to run through Indigenous sites throughout Illinois, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Missouri River and Mississippi Rivers. Meanwhile, the North Brooklyn Pipeline , if constructed, will affect largely Black and Brown communities. And, because of ongoing racial injustices, the Byhalia Connection Pipeline was set to run through mostly Black communities in South Memphis.

Pipelines often contaminate the drinking water in the neighborhoods they run through. They can also contaminate the air, and pose a risk to nearby families should one explode. The construction also creates quite a bit of air pollution, as it requires those building it to operate pollutive machinery, and drill deep into the ground.

"Byhalia Pipeline canceled! Congrats to @MemphisCAP_org & the community of SW Memphis who made their voices heard to stop this reckless, racist ripoff! No more oil in our soil!" former Vice President Al Gore tweeted .

“We are here to preserve our water, we are here to preserve our land, we are here to save our communities and we are here to honor our forefathers,” Linda Hayes, a Memphis resident, said at a rally against the pipeline, as per Nexus Media.

This was a glorious outcome, but with many other destructive pipelines in the works, we still have quite a bit of work to do.