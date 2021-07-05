Old Bra Clasps Help Turtles in Need at This Wildlife Rescue (Exclusive)

Bra hooks and eyes can do a lot more than, well, keep your bra in place — they can actually help injured wildlife. In fact, some wildlife rehabilitation facilities use bra clasps to help mend broken turtle shells .

To learn more about how this interesting process works, Green Matters spoke with Tracy Belle, founder and director of Iowa-based Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary (Wildthunder W.A.R.S)., a state and federally licensed wildlife rehab facility that has been rescuing animals for 25 years.

Bra hooks can rehabilitate broken turtle shells.

In June 2019, Wildthunder W.A.R.S. shared a post on Facebook asking followers to donate bra clasps from bras they no longer needed. “To all our bra wearing friends!” the original Facebook post read. “When you discard one you no longer want please remove the eye closures from the fasteners for us! We use them to mend our turtle shells!”

Article continues below advertisement

“That was a post that I did two years ago to include all of our bra-wearing friends. We have a large LGBTQ community,” Belle tells Green Matters over the phone in July 2021. “I honestly thought that it was going to get a couple of likes, but it went viral, it went worldwide … we have bra hooks coming from all over the world. We still get them from all over the United States.”

Article continues below advertisement

When Wildthunder W.A.R.S. rescues a turtle with a cracked shell, the staff uses epoxy glue to attach the eye portions of bra clasps around the crack, and then feed zip ties through the eyes. This helps to “pull the crack in the turtle shell together to help it heal,” Wildthunder W.A.R.S. explained on Facebook in 2019, as per Smithsonian Magazine. Then, once the shell is healed, the rehabilitators remove the bra clasps and zip ties before returning the turtles to the wild, the magazine added.

While some rescues use the hook portions of bra clasps and string for this purpose, Wildthunder W.A.R.S. prefers to use the eye portions along with zip ties, Belle explains.