Billionaire Bill Gates Has Been Invested in Climate Change Research for Many Years Now — Details

In 2011, Gates spoke to Wired about his interest in climate change research, saying: "If you gave me the choice between picking the next 10 presidents or ensuring that energy is environmentally-friendly and a quarter as costly, I'd pick the energy thing." True to his word, Gates has frequently discussed transitioning energy from being heavily reliant on fossil fuels to more sustainable energy sources, such as nuclear energy and solar fuels. In 2019, he officially began divesting from fossil fuels.