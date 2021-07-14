‘Big Brother’ Slop Looks Pretty Gross — but Is It Vegan?

According to the above official recipe, Big Brother slop contains whey, which comes from dairy milk — meaning no, Big Brother slop is not vegan.

That said, according to Food and Wine, Big Brother houseguests inform the showrunners of any dietary restrictions, sensitivities, preferences, or allergies prior to entering the house. This way, they have plenty of meal options and can avoid trigger foods if necessary — so hopefully the showrunners would replace the whey with a plant-based protein powder for any vegan or dairy-free contestants.