What to Know About Ben Lecomte, the Subject of 'The Swim' on Discovery+

On April 15, Discovery+ debuted The Swim , which documented Lecomte's courageous attempt to swim 5,000 mile swim across the Pacific Ocean in 2018. The journey started Japan, and was set to finish in San Francisco, Calif., with a yacht trailing him the entire way for guaranteed safety. Along his long-distance journey, Lecomte experiences the first-hand effects of ocean pollution, noticing how both climate change and human activity affect the health of our natural waters in various ways.

"Lecomte’s route will take him through the Great Pacific Garbage Patch: the giant floating mass of plastic rubbish where pollution concentrations have already been measured at over a million pieces of microplastic per square kilometre. Through samples collected by the crew, researchers will learn more about the ages of these particles and the chemical mechanisms behind their creation," reads a quote from a press release that went out prior to his expedition.

“The mission of my historic swim is to bring to light the current state of our oceans,” said Lecomte in another press release prior to his journey. “The research we collect during The Swim will ultimately help us better protect our oceans and I’m excited to partner with Seeker and Discovery to bring this expedition and our findings to the world.”

Watch a preview for the documentary, below, to get a better idea of what you'll be witnessing in the full film.