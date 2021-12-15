Late Feminist Author, bell hooks, on Environment and Intersectionality

Sadly, the world of feminist authors has lost a great one — on Wednesday, Dec. 14, scholar and activist Gloria Jean Watkins, who went by the pen name bell hooks (written in all lowercase), passed away. As the author of incredible literature such as Feminism is For Everybody and Communion, she was widely beloved in the realm of Black women writers.

In addition to her pieces on feminism and equality, bell hooks' quotes and pieces on the environment were truly inspirational.