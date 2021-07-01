Houseplants Hate the Heat Waves Almost as Much as You Do

Depending on the type of plant you have, there are many different things you can do to protect them from the heat. Arid conditions can dry them out, so make sure you up the humidity for your green babies — especially if you're looking after a tropical plant, fern, or epiphyte, according to Pistils Nursery. Keeping them well-watered so their soil doesn't dry out is also crucial — just don't overwater them, or sit them in water, because that can cause root rot.