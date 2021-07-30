Forever Chemicals Are Leaking from Arctic Ice and Affecting Native Species

For several decades now, we've been painfully aware that the Arctic's ice caps are rapidly deteriorating, as a result from global warming. But a new study shows that as the Arctic's ice melts, it's unleashing high concentrations of PFAS or "forever chemicals" into the environment — though the chemicals aren't stored there naturally. So why is this happening, and what does this mean for the planet?

"The changing nature of sea ice, with earlier and erratic periods of thaw, could be altering the processing and release of pollutants alongside key nutrients, which in turn affects biota at the base of the marine food web," Lancaster University chemist, Crispin Halsall, told Science Alert.

