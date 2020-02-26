Earlier this month, Antarctica hit alarmingly high temperatures , resulting in a heatwave — and now, that heatwave is causing more record-breaking weather events on the continent. As seen in images shared by NASA Earth Observatory , about 20 percent of snow on the ice cap of Antarctica's Eagle Island melted during this month's heatwave.

On Feb. 6, 2020, Esperanza Base on the northern tip of the Antarctic peninsula reached a temperature of 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 degrees Celsius), breaking records for the highest temperature ever recorded on the continent. As explained by NASA, the heatwave in the area actually lasted between Feb. 5 and Feb. 13, and during that period, 4 inches of snow melted on Eagle Island, which is located just off of the peninsula. That's 20 percent of Eagle Island's total snow.